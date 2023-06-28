Here’s Where to Stream Every ‘Indiana Jones’ Movie Online

More than 40 years after we first met Indiana Jones, the archaeology professor is returning to the silver screen for a fifth and final adventure.

In the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Indy (played by Harrison Ford) seeks the Archimedes Dial, an ancient tool used for time travel. Across from Jones is Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who now works for NASA. Alongside Ford and Mikkelsen is Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Jones’s goddaughter, and Antonio Banderas as Indy’s old friend Renaldo.

If you’re looking to catch up on any of the past Indiana Jones movies, read on. Below is our full guide on where to stream every Indiana Jones movie online.

Quick Answer: You can stream the first four Indiana Jones movies on Disney+ or Paramount+, or you can rent them on Amazon Prime Video.

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Streaming?

The new Indiana Jones movie, The Dial of Destiny comes out in theaters on June 30. It won’t be available to stream right away, but will likely be on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ around a month or two after its theatrical release window.

Where to Stream Indiana Jones 1-4 Online

The first four Indiana Jones movies — Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) — are all available to stream on both Disney+ and Paramount+. Alternatively, you can digitally rent or buy each movie on Amazon Prime Video.

See below for plan options and pricing for each streaming service.

1. Stream Indiana Jones Movies on Disney+

The first four Indiana Jones movies are all available to stream on Disney+. To watch all the Indiana Jones movies on Disney+, you'll just need a subscription to the streaming service. Disney+ costs $7.99 per month for an ad-supported "Basic" plan or $10.99 a month for the "Premium" plan that removes ad interruptions and lets you download content to watch while offline.

However, instead of getting Disney+ à la carte, we recommend signing up for the Disney Bundle instead. The Disney Bundle gets you subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — all for as little as $12.99 a month. The Disney Bundle also has an ad-free plan (on Hulu and Disney+) that costs $19.99 a month.

Buy Disney Bundle $12.99

2. Stream Indiana Jones on Paramount+

Another way to watch Indiana Jones 1-4 online is to get a subscription to Paramount+. The streaming service’s cheapest subscription plan, “Essential,” is $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you pay annually. You can also choose to bundle SHOWTIME with Paramount+, which costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year (take 50% off this bundle plan during summer). Better yet, new Paramount+ subscribers can get a 30-day free trial right now with code NACHOS.

3. Stream Indiana Jones on Amazon Prime Video

If you don’t want to sign up for another streaming subscription, you can also watch the Indiana Jones movies online by renting or buying them through Amazon Prime Video. The movies cost either $3.79 or $3.99 to rent for 30 days (48 hours once you start the movie), and they cost $7.99 to buy for viewing anytime.

If you know you're going to watch all four movies, you can also buy this digital Indiana Jones four-movie collection for $19.99.

Where to Buy Indiana Jones DVD Box Set

Want to go physical? Check out this four-movie Indiana Jones box set on Amazon. The DVD collection boasts digitally remastered prints of each film in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, you get a digital version of each movie with your purchase, as well as special extras that don’t come with the digital versions above.

The Indiana Jones 4K box set normally costs $90.99, but right now it’s marked down 37% to just $57.60. Pick it up on Amazon here.

