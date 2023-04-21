Here’s Where You Can Stream Every ‘Spider-Man’ And ‘Venom’ Movie Online
Prepare for a multiverse of Spider-Men — Disney+ has announced that six Spider-Man films will be launching on the streaming service in the U.S., giving fans access to even more web-slinging entries into the Marvel collection, all in one place. The first Spider-Man films (otherwise known as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man) Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007), and the re-booted Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), will be available to Disney+ subscribers on April 21. The MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Venom (2018) will also finally be available on the service on May 12.
For a while, most of the Spider-Man movies weren’t released on Disney+ since they were produced by a different studio (Sony). Even though they’re not all currently on the site (Spider-Man: No Way Home included) we don’t recommend skipping the latest Spider-Man films if you want to follow the overarching plot going into Phase Four of the MCU—everything post-Avengers: Endgame and No Way Home. So if you want to know more about how to stream the Spider-Man and Venom films for free, read ahead.
Stream the 'Spider-Man' Movies Disney+
Where to Watch Every Spider-Man Movie Online
Most of the Spider-Man movies are only available to stream on Disney+, so you’ll need to get a subscription to the streaming service here if you want to watch Spider-Man online.
Disney+ subscriptions currently cost $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $10.99 a month for an ad-free plan. You can also pay upfront — $79.99 for an annual ad-supported plan or $109.99 a year for an ad-free plan — which ends up saving you around 17% compared to paying month-to-month.
Disney+ $7.99
But there’s a better way to get Disney+ to watch the Spider-Man films online: The Disney Bundle. This bundle deal comes with subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu — all for $12.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Bundle or $19.99 a month for ad-free subscriptions. The ad-supported plan saves about $11 every month compared to paying for each streamer separately.
What Spider-Man Movies Are Currently Available on Disney+?
Before you stream the latest Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home you can re-watch all the other Spider-Man and Venom movies currently available on Disney+.
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- Venom (2018)
NOT CURRENTLY ON DISNEY+: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Those films are streaming on Starz, except for Spider-Verse, which you can rent or buy on Amazon.
How to Stream the Spider-Man Films for Free
If you’re thinking of switching your phone or internet plan, you’ve got an opportunity to watch the Spider-Man films for free. Verizon Unlimited customers can get Disney+ for free thanks to Verizon’s “Disney+ on Us” phone plans and Fios plans. Phone plans with a free Disney+ subscription start at $31 — head here for more details.