HBO Max is Leading the Pack in 2022 Emmy Nominations — Here’s How to Stream Them All

Catch up on all the 2022 Emmy nominees currently streaming on HBO Max right now

TV fans have a lot to catch up before the 2022 Emmy Awards air on Monday, September 12 — but cord-cutters can rejoice, as you can stream nearly all the nominated series are actually on one platform, HBO Max.

Before the show airs live at 8 PM ET / 5PM PT on NBC, HBO Max is the perfect place to binge watch your favorite programs thanks to leading the pack this year with a whopping 108 nominations (combined with the parent channel HBO, that number jumps to a whopping 140). The majority of the nominations went to Succession (25), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Euphoria (16), and Barry (14).

While it can be difficult with so many shows and streaming options available, finding all the best TV series of 2022 doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Read ahead for our guide on how to stream all the Emmy nominees on HBO Max (including Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Limited/Anthology Series, and more) before the winners are revealed. You can check out the full list of nominated shows at Emmys.com.

Which Emmy-Nominated TV Series Are on HBO Max?

HBO Max has the most Emmy-nominated shows available to stream online out of any platform right now. To start watching, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription — plans starts at $9.99 (ad-supported) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month.

However, HBO Max is also currently offering a 30% discount if you prepay for one of its annual plans, giving new viewers nearly five months of streaming for free. (Note: You’ll need to take advantage of this HBO Max deal before it ends on October 30, 2022.)

All signed up and ready to start streaming? Here are all the 2022 Emmy-nominated TV series available to watch on HBO Max right now.

Succession

Warner Media / HBO Max



Nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Buy Stream 'Succession' on HBO Max

The White Lotus

Mario Perez/HBO

Nominations: Best Limited or Anthology Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Buy Stream 'The White Lotus' on HBO Max

Hacks

Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Nominations: Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Buy Stream 'Hacks' on HBO Max

Euphoria

HBO Max

Nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Buy Stream 'Euphoria' on HBO Max

Barry

Bill Hader in Season Three of ‘Barry.’ Merrick Morton/ HBO

Nominations: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Buy Stream 'Barry' on HBO Max

Curb Your Enthusiasm

JB Smoove as Leon Black and Larry David as himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO

Nominations: Best Comedy Series

Buy Stream 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' on HBO Max

The Survivor

Nominations: Best Television Movie

Buy Stream 'The Survivor' on HBO Max

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO/Youtube

Nominations: Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Buy Stream 'Last Week Tonight With John…

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Nominations: Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Buy Stream 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' on…

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Nominations: Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Buy Stream 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary'…