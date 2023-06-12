‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak to Retire: ‘It’s Been a Wonderful Ride’

It’s the end of an era for daytime television: Pat Sajak, the longtime host of Wheel of Fortune, will retire next year. On Monday, Sajak announced that he’ll step away from the show following its upcoming season.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

“Many thanks to you all,” he continued, before joking: “If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”

It’s unclear who will replace Sajak as host. Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement that Sajak will continue working with the team as a consultant for three years following his last year as host.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” Prete said.

Sajak took on hosting duties of Wheel of Fortune in 1981 alongside Vanna White, after replacing Chuck Woolery who hosted the game show from its debut in 1975. Wheel of Fortune has become a daytime television staple ever since. Sajak won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1993, 1997, and 1998.

Sajak’s retirement comes after Sony transitioned Jeopardy! to a new hosting team following the death of Alex Trebek in 2020.