Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin Sing Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ at WGA Picket Line 

"If the actors go out with the writers, this industry will be shut down," said Fonda on Thursday
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin joined the Writers Guild of America strike at Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters on Thursday. The duo expressed their support for the strike and joined in singing Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.

Fonda and Tomlin first teamed up in the eponymous 1980 comedy film of the same name before reuniting for seven seasons of the hit Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

“Those in the executive suites are getting bigger and bigger salaries than ever, but actors are getting less and less — just like the writers. They better watch out,” Fonda told the crowd gathered outside Netflix HQ. “If the actors go out with the writers, this industry will be shut down. And we will stand together and hold firm until we all get justice, fairness, and respect.”

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher released a video message with an update on the negotiations, telling members, “We are having an [sic] extremely productive negotiations that are laser focused on all of the crucial issues you told us are most important to you. We’re standing strong and we are going to achieve a seminal deal.”

The message followed a Screen Actors Guild vote to authorize a strike if their negotiating committee doesn’t reach an agreement on a new contract with major Hollywood studios by June 30.

On Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported that more than 300 actors signed a letter addressed to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee that was allegedly sent to leadership expressing their concern with the idea that “SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not.”

The message was signed by hundreds of members, including Hollywood stars like Meryl StreepJennifer Lawrence, Rami Malek, Quinta BrunsonJulia Louis-DreyfusBen Stiller, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer, and Amy Poehler.

