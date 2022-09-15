Wendy Williams Checks Into ‘Wellness’ Facility as She Preps for ‘Major Comeback’

TV personality Wendy Williams has checked into a “wellness facility” to address her ongoing health struggles.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” Shawn Zanotti, a representative for The Wendy Williams Show host told The Hollywood Reporter. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

An investigation published by The Hollywood Reporter last month revealed the former talk show host’s years-long descent into chaos and erratic behavior, with staffers noting that, most recently, Williams, 58, appeared to be “unraveling” and was clearly struggling with maintaining her sobriety. (Williams had been vocal about her addiction issues in the past and previously, according to the publication, had admitted to staying in a sober living facility and attending rehab. She also has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder.) Show staff regularly worried whether Williams was sober enough to go on air, and a source told THR that staffers would find “bottles [of alcohol] up in the ceiling tiles and other strange places in the office.”

Williams’ behavior reached a tipping point when she appeared unaware her show had been cancelled and participated in a “rambling” Zoom with her staff in September 2021. According to THR, Wells Fargo froze the media personality’s assets in May, stating she was an “incapacitated person” and “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” She was later placed under a financial guardianship.

Williams stepped away from her popular talk show in 2021, citing a need to focus on her health.