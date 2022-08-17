‘Wednesday’ Addams Trailer: Your Favorite Goth Is Here to F-ck Shit Up

After dropping a teaser earlier this summer, Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for the new Wednesday Addams series.

The Wednesday clip opens with Jenny Ortega as our favorite deadpan goth, who drops two large bags of hungry piranhas on the school swim team for teasing her brother, Pugsley. We also see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez for the first time, sending their daughter off to Nevermore Academy. Glimpses of Wednesday jousting, squashing spiders, and playing the cello flash across the screen, as she says, “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Wednesday — helmed by showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar — will premiere on Netflix this fall, presumably to fill the spooky teen void the streaming series left after they canceled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Kiernan Shipka.

Gwendolin Christie and Emma Myers also star in the new series. Christina Ricci is also slated to appear, but it’s unclear if she will be reprising the role of an older Wednesday or as a different character.