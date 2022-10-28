Checking In: How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Before we even get to check-in, it’s clear that the characters in HBO’s second season of The White Lotus might not have the vacation they’d signed up for.

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time,” says Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in the show’s Season Two trailer. “Always.”

After getting nominated for 20 Emmy Awards and taking home 10 for its first season, which wrapped back in 2021, it’s time to check in once again for the premiere episode on Oct. 30, but this time creator Mike White and Co. are taking viewers to Italy.

“The White Lotus Season Two is definitely not boring,” writes Alan Sepinwall in our Rolling Stone review. “Once again, it boasts a great cast — Emmy-winning returnee Jennifer Coolidge is joined by the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, and F. Murray Abraham, among others — gorgeous scenery, and the acidic wit of writer-director Mike White.”

Like the first season of the series, the satirical show takes viewers on a trip with the resort’s guests and employees, but this time, it’s set in Taormina, Sicily.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming The White Lotus Season Two episodes online, and where you can watch the show from the start ahead of Sunday night’s premiere.

How to Watch The White Lotus Season 2 on HBO Max

The White Lotus Season Two premiere airs on HBO Max on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and you can also stream the complete first season free if you already have an HBO Max plan. If you don’t currently have a subscription to the streamer, you can sign up for a monthly subscription starting at just $9.99, or $14.99 per month for the ad-free plan.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch The White Lotus Season Two for free unless you have an HBO Max plan. That said, you can save yourself about 16 percent on an HBO Max subscription if you go for the annual package, which costs $99.99 for the year, or $149.99 for the ad-free subscription.

Can You Still Watch The White Lotus Season 1?

The White Lotus finale aired on HBO Max on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, and you can now stream the complete series up to this point on HBO Max.

Last summer, HBO confirmed that the show would return for another season, though details about the plot and location weren’t revealed until recently. “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement following the first season’s finale. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

What Are Mike White’s Other Shows and Movies?

The White Lotus creator Mike White, who also serves as the series’ writer, director, and one of the executive producers, is behind a bunch of critically-acclaimed projects, including the excellent, two-season HBO series Enlightened featuring co-creator and star Laura Dern. Enlightened is streaming on HBO Max now. In addition to writing The Good Girl and producing Nacho Libre, White also wrote and starred in the hit 2003 film School of Rock, alongside Jack Black, which is streaming on Amazon Prime.