‘Live at SoFi Stadium:’ How to Watch The Weeknd’s HBO Concert Special Online Free

The Weeknd closes out his Dawn FM era this weekend with a special concert special streaming on HBO Max.

Filmed live at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the singer’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour last year, the special, appropriately dubbed The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium, premieres Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on HBO.

The concert special features The Weeknd performing a 95-minute set of his most popular hits, including songs from his most recent albums, After Hours and Dawn FM.

If you have cable, you can watch The Weeknd’s show on TV through HBO. There are also ways to watch The Weeknd’s HBO concert online without cable.

Where to Watch The Weeknd HBO Concert Special Online

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium is streaming now and you can watch The Weeknd concert online with an HBO Max subscription.

The service costs just $9.99/month (with ads) and $14.99 for ad-free streaming. HBO Max also has annual plans, starting at $99.99 per year, which saves you 16% over going month-to-month.

Your HBO Max subscription gets you instant access to stream The Weeknd’s concert live online and on-demand after the premiere date. You’ll also be able to watch hit HBO shows like The Last of Us and White Lotus, among others.

How to Watch The Weeknd HBO Concert Special Online Free

While HBO Max does not offer a free trial, you can get a 7-day free trial to HBO Max with your Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime members can get a seven-day free trial to HBO Max through the site's Prime Video Channels deal.

Don’t have Amazon Prime? Get a 30-day free trial to the service here, then use it to access your free HBO Max deal.

Cancel before your free trial is up or pay $15.99/month for HBO Max thereafter.

The Weeknd has said that his HBO concert will mark the final release from Dawn FM, the singer’s fifth studio album, which came out last year. It won’t be the last time you’ll see the Grammy-winning singer on HBO though: he’s set to produce a new series titled The Idol, which stars Troye Sivan, Blackpink’s Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp and others, with the premiere episode dropping this spring.

HBO concert will be the last piece of Dawn FM. i can see the horizon … — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 18, 2023

Of course, never say never. If The Weeknd’s concert special performs well on HBO, he may just be back with an encore. After all, the singer just released an Ariana Grande-assisted remix to his song “Die for You,” which appeared on his 2016 album Starboy before its sudden resurgence last year.