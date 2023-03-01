How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Online: Stream Season 3 Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Mandalorian season 3 is finally here.

The Star Wars show’s last season wrapped up over two years ago, but fans did get a surprise check-in with Grogu and Din Djarin last year during the show’s spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett. If you didn’t catch those episodes with Mando and Grogu, be sure to catch up on the duo’s adventures by watching The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

Buy Disney+ $7.99

If you’re all caught up and eager to watch The Mandalorian Season 3, read on. Below is a complete guide on how to stream The Mandalorian online, including where to watch Season 3, plus details on the show’s episodes and release dates.

How to Watch The Mandalorian Online

The Mandalorian is only available to stream on Disney+, so you’ll need to get a subscription to the streaming service here if you want to watch The Mandalorian online.

Disney+ subscriptions currently cost $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $10.99 a month for an ad-free plan. You can also pay upfront — $79.99 for an annual ad-supported plan or $109.99 a year for an ad-free plan — which ends up saving you around 17% compared to paying month-to-month.

Buy Disney+ $7.99

But there’s a better way to get Disney+ to watch The Mandalorian online: The Disney Bundle. This bundle deal comes with subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu — all for $12.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Bundle or $19.99 a month for ad-free subscriptions. The ad-supported plan saves about $11 every month compared to paying for each streamer separately. Editor’s picks

Buy Disney Bundle $12.99

How to Stream The Mandalorian for Free

If you’re thinking of switching your phone or internet plan, you’ve got an opportunity to watch The Mandalorian for free. Verizon Unlimited customers can get Disney+ for free thanks to Verizon’s “Disney+ on Us” phone plans and Fios plans. Phone plans with a free Disney+ subscription start at $31 — head here for more details.

Buy Unlimited Plans Verizon

The Mandalorian Season 3: Premiere Date, Episodes, Cast

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiered on Tuesday, March 1, and new episodes will come out on Tuesdays at midnight PT / Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET. Like past seasons of The Mandalorian, Season 3 will span eight episodes in total, placing the season finale on April 19.

Pedro Pascal is of course back as the show’s main character, a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin, a.k.a Mando. Giancarlo Esposito will also reprise his role as the ruthless heavy, Moff Gideon, who was taken into custody by the New Republic at the end of Season 2. Other returning characters will include Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga. Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd is also set to appear in The Mandalorian this season, though his character is yet to be revealed.

The Mandalorian Season 3: Spoilers, What to Expect

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 is titled “Chapter 17: The Apostate,” and picks up where we left Mando and Grogu at the end of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1. [SPOILERS] Having helped Boba Fett and Fennec Shand defeat a horde of attackers, including Bane, the Pykes, two Scorpenek droids, and the crime families of Mos Espa, Din and Grogu were last seen flying off in Mando’s recently-refurbished N-1 starfighter.

The duo is headed for Mandalore, where Din hopes to redeem himself for removing his helmet. Back in season two of The Mandalorian, Din removed his helmet in front of Grogu and Mayfeld, which got him exiled from his group of Mandalorians and declared an apostate.

In the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, we saw plenty of other Mandalorians, suggesting that we’ll get on-screen action from the warrior bounty hunters. Toward the end of the trailer, Grogu also showed off his new Jedi powers acquired from his training with Luke Skywalker.

Watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+ here.

Buy Disney+ $7.99