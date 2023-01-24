How to Stream ‘Tár‘ Online: Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Cate Blanchett Film

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When the 2023 Oscar nominees were announced on Jan. 24, director Todd Field’s critically acclaimed drama Tár joined Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, and a group of other contenders as a nominee for the Academy Awards’ top prize: Best Picture.

Starring Cate Blanchett in the lead role as composer Lydia Tár, the movie also picked up several other nominations, including Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay, while Blanchett scored a nomination for Best Actress.

If you don’t want to wait until the 95th annual Oscars air later this spring to see Blanchett’s nominated performance, you can now stream Tár at home. It’s currently available to rent on Prime Video and Vudu for $5.99, or you can buy it for $19.99 and watch it in UHD.

Prime Video and Vudu aren’t the only places to stream Tár this month. In fact, you can watch the movie on Peacock starting on Jan. 27.

If you don’t have a Peacock subscription, you can sign up for the streaming service’s Premium package ($4.99/month) or its ad-free Premium Plus package ($9.99/month) to watch Tár and more at home.

In addition to its buzz leading up to the Oscars, the film also received several nominations at the Golden Globes, with Blanchett taking home the trophy for Best Actress — Drama.

“Blanchett, who, more than anything else at play, is the essence of what makes Tár work,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our Tár review. “It’s a masterful, full-bodied performance — even her way with the angularity of her face and the camera feels thought-through — and even more impressively, it’s great, delicious fun.”

Released in October, Tár also earned a spot on our list of the best movies of 2022. Rolling Stone‘s David Fear described Tár as “one of the most thrilling collaborations between a writer-director and an actor in decades, with Blanchett essentially staking her claim to being our greatest contemporary actor with the title role.”

You can see if Tár takes home more awards and tune into the Oscars livestream on March 12, 2023, and check out how to watch all the Oscar nominees online.