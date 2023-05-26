It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up On ‘Succession’ Before the Finale: Here’s How to Watch it on Max

After nearly five years and four seasons, HBO’s award-winning series Succession is finally coming to an end this weekend. The show’s Season Four finale airs Sunday, May 28 on Max (formerly known as HBO Max), with the Roys navigating the aftermath of an election, the massive loss of that character, and plotting who will take over the family’s company in the future — Shiv? Kendall? Tom? Roman? Cousin Greg?

“If we want to hold onto this company for us, we have to go into battle with our own version of the future — with a king,” Jeremy Strong‘s Kendall Roy says in trailer for the series finale, which will reportedly run about 90 minutes long.

Ahead of the series finale on Max, viewers who previously subscribed to HBO Max can stream the final episode seamlessly on Max. Logged out of HBO Max and not sure if you can stream Succession? You can simply download the Max app to get streaming like usual (with the base plan at $9.99/month). With just days to go until the finale, if you haven't yet caught up on all the Succession episodes up to this point, you can stream the entire series so far and binge all the episodes with your Max subscription.

Don’t have a Max subscription just yet? You can start streaming the Emmy-winning show everyone’s talking about (and avoid spoilers) when you sign up for the Max Ad-Lite subscription, which starts at $9.99 per month. The Max Ad-Free subscription, meantime, costs $15.99 per month, ensuring you won’t have any interruptions during your streaming marathon ahead of the Succession finale.

Succession fans who want to stream the finale and get access to 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality, and 4K content can spring for the Max Ultimate Ad-Free subscription at $19.99 per month.

As Greg (Nicholas Braun) says in the finale trailer, “OK, buckle up” — the Succession finale airs on Max this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.