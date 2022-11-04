How to Watch ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Documentary Online on Apple TV+

Selena Gomez is opening up about mental health — and making headlines — in her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Whether you’re a fan of the actress-singer or just great documentary filmmaking, read on: below is everything you need to know about the buzzy film, including where to stream Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me online.

When Does the Selena Gomez Documentary Come Out? Release Date

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was released on Friday, November 4 on Apple TV+.

The new documentary is also playing in select theaters as of November 4 — head to Fandango to see if it’s playing anywhere near you.

How to Watch Selena Gomez Documentary Online: Stream My Mind & Me

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service to be able to watch the documentary online. If you already have a subscription to Apple TV+, head here to watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me for free.

If you don’t have a subscription to Apple TV+, head here to sign up. The streaming service costs $6.99 per month and starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay. Once you’re signed up, you can watch Selena Gomez’s documentary online through your phone, laptop, tablet, smart TV, or streaming devices (e.g. Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, etc.).

Aside from letting you stream Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me online, Apple TV+ delivers a bevy of acclaimed TV series and movies from Ted Lasso to Severance to the Oscars best-picture winner Coda. See our favorite Apple TV+ picks here.

What is Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Documentary About?

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me traces the actress and singer’s last six years, which, as fans will likely know, have been marked by physical and mental health struggles including a kidney transplant in 2017 due to lupus, manic episodes, and a subsequent diagnosis as bipolar. The film follows Gomez in and out of treatment facilities, on tour, and in her private life, maintaining a (sometimes painfully) candid focus throughout.

“I’m just so nervous,” Gomez says in a recent Rolling Stone cover story. “Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose. I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out. God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it.”

The documentary is directed by Alek Keshishian, who’s best known for the controversial 1991 documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare. Gomez says she reached out to Keshishian about her own documentary after watching Truth or Dare.

At the film’s premiere, Gomez stated, “my purpose here is supposed to be connection. It’s supposed to be helping other people.”

