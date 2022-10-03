If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Schitt’s Creek is the little Canadian show that could. The Canadian sitcom swept the major comedy categories at the Emmy Awards back in 2020, snagging trophies for all four leads, in addition to writing and directing prizes.

Comedy legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won for their leading roles, while series co-creator Dan Levy and his on-screen sister Annie Murphy both took home an Emmy in the supporting actor categories. Levy also won a writing and directing trophy for the show, which recently ended its sixth and final season in April.

Originally developed for the Canadian public broadcaster, CBC, Schitt’s Creek aired on Pop TV in the U.S., before finding an fervent audience when previous seasons became available on Netflix.

But after leaving the popular streaming platform, the complete series is now available once again to stream for free online through Hulu. Read on for how to watch the entire show.

How to Stream Schitt’s Creek Online

Though Netflix subscribers used to be able to stream Schitt’s Creek online with their Netflix membership, the show officially left the streaming service on Oct. 3, 2022. The good news is that there are a few ways you can watch it (including the emotional series finale), on Amazon, as well as Hulu.

Stream Schitt’s Creek on Amazon

Amazon has all 14 episodes of Schitt’s Creek Season Six available to stream in HD online. You can purchase the entire season for just $19.99 or choose to stream individual episodes for $2.99. Purchase the entire season and get a bonus behind-the-scenes special, titled “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” which gives fans an intimate look at the making of the final season, including never-before-seen footage of the cast at the final table read, plus their initial auditions for the show, and exclusive interviews.

Stream Schitt’s Creek on Hulu for Free:

After leaving Netflix, fans of Schitt’s Creek can now stream the series for free with a Hulu subscription. You can also stream Schitt’s Creek online with Hulu thanks to a free trial. All 80 episodes and six seasons are available to stream through your Hulu membership right now. Hulu plans start at $6.99 for the streamer’s ad-supported base plan, and $12.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Grab this 30-day free trial to start streaming Schitt’s Creek on Hulu, and also get instant access to all of Hulu’s programming, including thousands of hours of documentaries, movies, and original television series (think fellow Emmy nominees like The Handmaid’s Tale, and new seasons of The Kardashians). Hulu also offers a bundle plan that includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for $49.99 per month.

Can You Buy Schitt’s Creek on DVD?

Hulu and Prime Video aren’t your only options for watching the complete series of Schitt’s Creek. You can buy a complete set of the show right now on DVD on Amazon, starting at about $23. The DVD collection features 15 discs, including all six seasons of the award-winning series.

Buy 'Schitt's Creek' DVD Collection $22.99

A single-camera comedy about a family that finds itself going from fortune to misfortune, Schitt’s Creek picked up a total of 15 Emmy nominations at 2020’s ceremony. The Levys say they wanted to end the so-called “sleeper hit” while it was still growing in popularity, to finish off the show on a high note.