‘Harry & Meghan:’ Where to Watch the New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Online

The new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary is out now, with the six-part series exploring the couple’s often-fraught relationship with the Royal Family and how they’re navigating their new life in the U.S.

How to Watch the Harry & Meghan Documentary Online

Officially titled Harry & Meghan, the documentary series airs exclusively on Netflix, which means the only way to watch the new Harry and Meghan documentary is with a Netflix subscription. Netflix plans currently start at just $6.99 a month.

Harry & Meghan Documentary: Release Date, Episodes, Runtime

Harry & Meghan officially premiered on Netflix on Thursday, December 7.

Unlike most Netflix shows, which release all their episodes at once, the Harry and Meghan documentary is being split up into two “volumes” with two different release dates: the first volume consists of the first three episodes, which are available to stream online now.

The second volume, which features the last three episodes, premieres December 15. Each episode of the Harry and Meghan series is around 60 minutes in length.

Note: Because this is a Netflix exclusive, you won’t be able to watch the Harry and Meghan documentary on TV. You’ll only be able to stream it online (or cast it onto your smart TV through the Netflix app).

Can You Watch the Harry and Meghan Documentary on Hulu?

The new Harry & Meghan docuseries is not to be confused with a 2020 doc, titled Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, which is streaming on Hulu.

Hulu is also where you can watch the TV special, Meghan and Harry: Baby Fever, and the 2021 ABC News special, The American Royal Baby, which chronicles the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet, as the first American born into the then-senior British Royal family in the U.S.

While you can’t watch the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary online for free, you can stream all of Hulu’s content online for free with a 30-day trial to Hulu here.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Documentary: Spoilers, Recap

The new Harry & Meghan doc is an officially-endorsed and authorized series from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While there have been countless documentaries and books released about the couple, the Netflix series is the first time they’re bringing cameras into their homes — and into their new life in America.

Unlike the unauthorized projects, Harry & Meghan will feature extensive interviews with the couple and their inner circle.

The first three episodes trace the beginnings of their relationship, including how Harry and Meghan kept their romance a secret, what happened when the relationship became public, and how the new couple had to deal with “royal protocols and tabloid headlines,” per a Netflix description.

Prince Harry also speaks candidly about "the impact of a childhood in the public eye," and how the couple's 2017 engagement sparked "both cynicism and hope."

The last three episodes are expected to chronicle the couple’s move to the U.S. and tease the projects and causes they are currently working on.

The new documentary comes on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview, which aired in March 2021.

The documentary also precedes Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, which is set to be released on January 10, 2023. First announced in October, Harry’s memoir was made available to pre-order last month and immediately shot to the top of the pre-order charts.

The 416-page book will be available to purchase on hardcover and as an audiobook (on CD), read by Prince Harry himself. Pre-order the book now on Amazon.com.