How to Watch Prince Harry’s ‘60 Minutes’ Interview With Anderson Cooper

Prince Harry is setting the record straight and speaking out on his own, for a new 60 Minutes sit-down with Anderson Cooper this weekend. The royal’s appearance on the CBS show airs Sunday and will mark his first U.S. interview in advance of his new memoir, Spare.

Here’s what you need to know about the Prince Harry special, including where to find the exclusive interview on TV and how to stream it online.

When Is Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes Interview? Air Date, Time, Channel

Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper airs this Sunday, January 8 on CBS.

Harry’s 60 Minutes special airs at 7pm ET, immediately following Sunday’s NFL on CBS game (Keep in mind that if the football game runs long, the airtime of the Prince Harry special will be delayed until the game ends).

How to Watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes Interview on TV

If you have basic cable (or a digital antenna) you'll be able to watch Prince Harry's 60 Minutes special on TV through your local CBS affiliate.

This Gesobyte model is a best-seller on Amazon and gets you channels within 250 miles of your location, in up to 4K quality.

How to Stream Prince Harry’s CBS Interview Online

Want to watch Prince Harry’s CBS special without cable or stream it online for free? Grab a free trial to Paramount+, which is the official streaming partner of CBS.

Use the free trial to live stream Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview online for free. You can also watch it on-demand the next day on Paramount+. A Paramount+ subscription starts at $4.99/month after your 7-day free trial is up.

Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes Interview on CBS: Trailer, Spoilers

Harry’s interview with Cooper will be his first U.S. television appearance to discuss his memoir Spare. While he also sat down with ITV in the UK, it’s not clear if the Duke of Sussex has other interviews lined up to promote the book, making the 60 Minutes special “must-see TV” for royal watchers.

In teasers posted online, Harry once again addresses his departure from the Royal Family — and from the UK — telling Cooper that Buckingham Palace failed to protect him and wife Meghan Markle from the torrent of tabloid attacks back home. In a preview shared on YouTube, Harry tells Cooper that he believes his private conversations with members of the Royal Family were actually leaked to the press.

Harry and Markle have long claimed that they reached out to officials for help in refuting some of the more baseless rumors about the pair, but they were often met with silence. "There comes a point," Harry tells Cooper, "where silence is betrayal."

The interview on 60 Minutes comes weeks after Harry’s Netflix documentary with Markle, titled Harry & Meghan. And it serves as a preview to Harry’s new memoir, Spare, which is set to be released January 10.

The title of the book Spare comes from the phrase “heir and spare,” which many believe reflects Harry’s feelings towards older brother Prince William, who is first in line for King Charles’s throne.

Will Meghan Markle Appear on Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes Special?

Of course, everyone wants to know whether Markle will appear on Harry’s CBS special. The two famously sat down together for an Oprah tell-all in 2021 and again for the Netflix documentary. At this time though, there’s no indication that Markle will appear on Harry’s 60 Minutes episode.

The oldest newsmagazine show on television, 60 Minutes airs every Sunday on CBS. Watch Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview this Sunday, January 8 with a free trial to Paramount+ here.