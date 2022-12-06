People’s Choice Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 People’s Choice Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You might think that the FIFA world cup is the only major event happening that week — think again. Tonight, the People’s Choice Awards is set to stream simultaneously on both E! and NBC, with programming starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The People’s Choice Awards will once again be hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, with the awards taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Interested in streaming the People’s Choice Awards 2022? We’ve listed the best ways to stream the awards show online, including how to watch it for free.

How to Stream the People’s Choice Awards 2022 Online

Since the People’s Choice Awards will be premiering on E! and NBC, you can either tune in from your cable TV subscription or try one of the options below if you’ve gone the cord-cutter route.

Stream People’s Choice Awards with Fubo TV

Watch the People’s Choice Awards on fuboTV. Test out the streaming service with a 7-day free trial and use it to stream the Awards Show on NBC or E! live, plans start at $69.99 after. Since E! is included, you’ll also be able to watch the red carpet special starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Stream People’s Choice Awards on Sling TV

Sling TV is another live TV streaming service that can let you stream the People’s Choice Awards. At $40 a month (currently discounted to $20 for your first month), Sling is the cheapest live TV streaming service that still delivers a ton of popular channels. The service’s Blue package boasts 41 channels, including Both NBC and E! allowing you to stream the People’s Choice Awards at ease.

Buy Sling TV $20+

Stream the People’s Choice Awards with Hulu + Live TV

Although Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial it is the best bundle deal you can get. This will give you access to 75+ TV channels, including NBC, so you can stream the People’s Choice Awards on your smartphone, TV or laptop. If you’re looking to do more than stream the People’s Choice Awards you’ll also get access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ for even more hours of streaming content.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99

People’s Choice Awards: Nominees, Honorees

This year, Ryan Reynolds has been chosen to receive the People’s Icon award, the most influential award of the night. As for nominations, both Bad Bunny and Harry Styles received several nominations, as well as Lizzo, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Click here to see the full list of nominations and categories.