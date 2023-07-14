‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast Share Advice on Dating, What to Do If You Send Your Crush 50 Selfies

The cast of Netlfix’s Never Have I Ever have lived through some social nightmare scenarios on screen. Across the show’s four seasons, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) became the poster character for the slogan: “I support women’s rights, but more importantly I support women’s wrongs.”

Now, the actors who’ve navigated these scenarios on the show are extending their wisdom to those navigating them in the real world as they join Rolling Stone for the latest episode of What Would You Do?

Ramakrishnan joined Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison — who portrayed her on-screen love interests Paxton and Ben, respectively — to dish out some superb relationship advice. Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Romana Young, and Lee Rodriguez also chimed in with their expertise. Luckily, viewers needed advice on problems nearly as ridiculous as the ones in the series, which concluded in June.

One letter sought guidance on whether it would be worth ruining a friendship by bringing some underlying romantic feelings to the surface at the risk of being turned down. The best answer? Ramakrishnan breaking down the way platonic emotions can be just as intense as romantic ones. The worst, but still kind of valid answer? Young’s suggestion to go for it and just pretend you were kidding if it backfires.

The cast also covered the tricky challenge of recovering from embarrassing moments. Like the one person wrote in saying they posted a photo of their ex-boyfriend with his current girlfriend as a drunk dare; or the person who accidentally sent their crush 50 selfies they meant to send to their best friend.

Watch the Never Have I Ever cast’s full What Would You Do? episode above.