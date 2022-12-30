If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined Cyrus as the co-host, with performances by Anitta, Jack Harlow and Saweetie.

Here’s who will be performing at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party this year, along with how to stream the New Year’s Eve special for free.

When Does Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Show Air

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air on NBC and Peacock at 10:30 p.m ET/PT on Saturday, December 31st. The show will run for a total of two hours, ending around 12:30 a.m.

How to Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Live?

The easiest way to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live is to tune into NBC if you’ve got cable TV. If you’ve gone the cord-cutter route, don’t worry, there are still a number of ways to stream the New Year’s Eve special online.

Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s official streaming service and will be simulcasting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party starting 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. While you can sign up for Peacock for free, you’ll need a Premium or Premium Plus subscription to stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Plans start at just $4.99/month and give you access to NBC live events, exclusive movies, TV shows like The Office and access to live sports events like the Premiere League.

Stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Fubo TV

If you want to stream Miley's New Year's Eve Party live for free, subscribe to Fubo TV's seven-day free trial now. Fubo TV gets you access to NBC and a number of other live TV channels, allowing you to stream Miley's New Year's Eve Party online when it airs.

Stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Hulu+Live TV

Although Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial it is the best bundle deal you can get. This will give you access to 75+ TV channels, including NBC, so you can stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live on a device of your choice. You’ll even get access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ allowing you to stream sports content and Disney+ exclusives with your subscription.

Stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Sling TV

Sling TV is another live TV streaming service that can let you stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The service’s Blue package boasts 41 channels, including NBC allowing you to stream Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party when it airs.

Who Is Performing on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party?

This year’s musical performances include FLETCHER, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, Liily and Latto. Comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also make an appearance, along with SNL favorites Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman.