Coming Clean: Matthew Perry’s Diane Sawyer Interview Is Now Streaming Online

Matthew Perry’s interview with Diane Sawyer Friday night generated plenty of headlines, with the actor revealing the depths of his drug addiction that nearly cost him his life.

Titled Matthew Perry – the Diane Sawyer Interview, the hour-long special was one of Perry’s first in-depth interviews since he announced that he was releasing a memoir earlier this year. Among the revelations from the sit-down chat: he’s been to nearly 6000 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, while his addiction to prescription pills got so bad that he would go to open houses to rummage through people’s medicine cabinets.

Billed as an ABC News exclusive, the special also had some lighter moments, including Sawyer asking the actor about online dating, and Perry dishing about his Friends co-stars. The actor also told Sawyer that he decided to come clean about his “secrets” to help others struggling with addiction.

Missed Perry’s interview with Sawyer? While clips are floating around YouTube and social media, you can now stream the whole thing online.

Where to Watch Matthew Perry’s Diane Sawyer Interview

Though it aired in the 20/20 time-slot, Perry’s sit-down interview with Sawyer was billed as its own special, titled Matthew Perry – the Diane Sawyer Interview.

Originally airing on Friday, October 28, you can now watch Perry’s full interview with Sawyer online through Hulu. The site is making Perry’s sit-down special available to stream on-demand, so you can watch the entire thing from start to finish.

Perry’s interview with Sawyer was the latest stop in his press tour in support of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Set to be released on Nov. 1, the book has already generated plenty of controversy, with Perry having to apologize to Keanu Reeves this week after questioning why “original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Perry also shared a story about making out with Valerie Bertinelli while Eddie Van Halen was passed out next to them. The actress seemingly referenced the mention in a TikTok video Thursday: “Anyone else misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?” Bertinelli writes, as the “It’s me. Hi, I’m the problem” refrain from Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” plays in the background.

