Watch the (Christmas) Throne: How to Stream Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special Online

While other performers try to lay claim to the “Queen of Christmas” title, Mariah Carey is having the last laugh with her very own concert special on TV.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All is a two-hour primetime extravaganza airing live on CBS tomorrow night. The new holiday special features Carey performing her most popular festive hits, including the massive chart-topper “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” along with special appearances from Drew Barrymore, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Porter, Slick Rick, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Want to watch the Mariah Christmas special on TV? Tune in to Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All tomorrow night, on your local CBS channel. The concert airs from 8-10pm ET/PT.

Don’t have cable? You can stream Carey’s Christmas special live online via Paramount+. Paramount+ has a 7-day free trial that you can use to watch Mariah’s holiday special online free. Choose to continue with a Paramount+ subscription from $4.99 afterwards, or simply cancel before your free trial is up.

Paramount+ subscribers will also have access to stream Mariah’s CBS special on-demand the day after it airs on TV.

The new concert special was filmed last week in New York City, where Carey sold out two nights at Madison Square Garden. The singer was joined by some very special guests, with Jermaine Dupri and Slick Rick hopping on a remix of “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and the Radio City Rockettes sharing the stage with a performance of “Oh Santa” (Carey called it “A dream come true“).

The CBS special will also feature Carey's daughter, Monroe, who joined her famous mom for a duet of "Away In a Manger."

Look for Carey’s son Rocky to pop up during the special as well — clips posted to social media appear to show him introducing Dupri and Slick Rick’s performance.

It’s been a busy holiday season for Carey, who recently performed at a special Moët & Chandon holiday party. The best-selling author also released a new children’s book, titled The Christmas Princess.

And just to put those “Queen of Christmas” rumors to rest, Carey recently set the record straight (and took the high road) during an interview with Spotify. In a clip posted to her Instagram, the singer talked about her version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” saying it was “An homage to Darlene Love, the Queen of Christmas.”

“She can have that title forever,” Carey said, “We love Darlene Love.”