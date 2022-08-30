‘The Rings of Power’ Arrives Online: Here’s How to Stream the New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series for Free

The latest in the 'Lord of the Rings' series follows the adventures of the three kingdoms thousands of years before the original trilogy

More than 20 years ago, the original Lord of the Rings saga hit theaters. Fans were enraptured by the fantasy/adventure series led by a star-studded cast that included the likes of Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood.

Now, the famous trilogy gets a long-awaited reboot in the form of a Prime Video exclusive TV show. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Friday, September 2nd and brings an entirely new cast to our TV (and computer) screens.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, including plot details and how to stream the new Lord of the Rings show exclusively on Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Release Date, Episodes

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Friday, September 2nd on Prime Video — Amazon’s video streaming service. Episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available weekly, with the first two episodes available to stream starting at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

There are eight episodes of the new Lord of the Rings in total with each episode released Friday at midnight after the two-episode premiere.

How to Watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Online

The only way to stream The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power online is through Prime Video on Amazon Prime. This means having an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Apart from streaming The Lord of the Rings TV show you’ll also be able to stream other Prime original TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and an array of other movies and TV shows in various languages.

Subscriptions start at $14.99/month and grabbing an Amazon Prime subscription also gives you access to other Amazon deals and perks, including Prime Day, two-day delivery and access to Prime Gaming. Subscribe now so you’re ready to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when it releases on September 2.

How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Free Online

Want to watch The Rings of Power online free? You’re in luck: Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, which you can use to watch the new Lord of the Rings show for free.

Your 30-day trial will let you watch the first five episodes of The Rings of Power for free (two episodes on week one, and then one episode a week after that) and give you access to all other Amazon Prime benefits, including Prime Video.

Once the free trial is over, you can choose to pay $14.99/month to keep watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or save a bit of money and pay $139/year. After that, you can watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on-demand as many times as you want on your smart TV, laptop, smartphone or desktop computer.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Plot Details

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is essentially a prequel to the original trilogy and The Hobbit, set in the Second age. It follows how the power rings were forged including the infamous One ring (a.k.a. the ring that controlled them all), Sauron’s rise to power, and the destruction and corruption of major kingdoms, thousands of years ago.

While we won’t see any familiar cast as many of the characters we love in the original Lord of the Rings are not even born yet, we will see a younger Galadriel and Elrond. Galadriel will be played by Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo will portray Elrond.

How to Watch All The Lord of the Rings Movies Online

Want to catch up on LOTR and stream The Lord of the Rings movies online? The best way to watch all The Lord of the Rings movies is through Amazon Prime.

The streaming service has all three movies from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, including The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. And, they’ve got all three of The Hobbit movies available to watch on-demand.