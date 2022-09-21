Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Is Now Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It

It’s not a bad miracle that Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror spectacle is finally available to watch at home, with Nope now on VOD rental streaming platforms with never-before-seen deleted scenes.

Nope, written and directed by Peele was one of the must-see movies this summer, and marks the filmmaker’s third feature film, following his hits Get Out and Us. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum.

Whether you’re already fan of Peele’s work, or just looking to prep some scares for a horror movie night, read on for tips on how to watch Nope online.

How to Watch Nope Online

Currently, the only way to watch Nope online is to rent or buy the movie through Amazon Prime Video or Vudu. Purchasing from Vudu, Fandango’s on-demand streaming service, will also come with bonus features including the 56-minute “Shadows: The Making of NOPE,” deleted scenes, gag reel and more.

On both streaming platforms, Nope costs $19.99 to rent or to buy. If you rent it, you’ll have 30 days to begin watching and 48 hours to finish the movie once it’s started.

Whether you rent or buy, you can watch Nope online in 4K UHD, HD, or standard definition resolution (the price stays the same no matter which quality option you choose).

Is Nope Streaming Online?

Because Nope was released as part of Universal and Peacock’s exclusive streaming deal made in 2021, Universal still hasn’t specified a date (their focus is currently on paid VOD releasing first), but fans can expect Nope to be streaming sometime in the next month or two.

The first place Nope will be streaming is Peacock, but it will likely be available on Netflix, HBO, or Hulu sometime after the exclusive Peacock window. If you were hoping to stream Nope on Disney+, don’t get your hopes up: due to its R-rating, it’s unlikely to ever be on Disney’s streaming platform (the only R-rated films on the platform are Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan).

To celebrate the arrival of “Nope” for purchase, Vudu also debuted “Jupe’s Nightmare,” an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette on its social channels and on YouTube here.

Fans can also find director Jordan Peele’s Three-Movie Collection, consisting of his three terrifying thrillers, Get Out, Us and Nope in SD, HDX and UHD, for purchase for a limited time for $34.99 on Vudu here.

Nope Runtime, Rating, Plot, Cast

Nope has a runtime of 130 minutes and an R rating. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who train and handle horses for film and TV productions, with Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea in supporting roles.

As the Vudu plot summary reads, “following their father’s shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Steven Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair’s efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror”.