Jeremy Renner Calls ‘Rennervations’ Series ‘Driving Force’ in Snowplow Accident Recovery

Jeremy Renner is ready to get back to work. In the first trailer for his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations, the actor embarks on four separate creative endeavors to remodel old vehicles as functional and multifaceted recreational spaces. The ambitious project helped Renner kill two birds with one stone by allowing him to give back to large communities while aiding in his ongoing recovery from a snowplow accident that broke more than 30 bones.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does.” Renner shared in a statement. “This is one of my biggest passions, and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Throughout Rennervations, Renner recruits Vanessa Hudgens to help build a mobile music bus in Chicago; Anil Kapoor to build a mobile water treatment center in India; Sebastián Yatra to build a mobile dance studio in Mexico; and Anthony Mackie to build a mobile recreation center in Reno.

“I want to make actionability and thoughtfulness of others cool,” Renner explains in the trailer.

The actor's instinct to leap into action isn't only an extension of the superhero Hawkeye he portrays in Marvel movies. Renner was injured in January in an attempt to save his nephew from a hydroplaning snowplow, during which he was "completely crushed under a large snowcat," according to the sheriff's report of the incident.

“The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report continued. “[Renner] laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on the scene.”

After spending some time in the hospital, Renner is recovering at home. “Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote from his hospital bed after being admitted in critical condition. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”