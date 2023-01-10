2023 Golden Globes Stream: How to Watch the Awards Ceremony Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 Golden Globes are here, marking the prestigious event’s 80th annual ceremony.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin is this year’s most-nominated film with eight nods, including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director, and multiple acting nominations for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan. Abbott Elementary, meantime, enters the ceremony with the most nods for a TV show (five).

The Globes’ best original song award also sees some big names nominated, including Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing), Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick). Head here for the full 2023 Golden Globe nominees list.

Looking to watch the Golden Globes live this year? Read on. Below is a full guide on how to stream the ceremony, including an easy way to watch the Golden Globes online for free, plus details on the ceremony’s start time, host, and presenters.

How to Watch the Golden Globes Online: 2023 Streaming Guide

If you have cable or satellite, you can watch the 2023 Golden Globes by tuning into NBC. Cord-cutters, on the other hand, will need to find a streaming service showing the ceremony or get a live TV streaming service that includes NBC to watch the awards show online.

Here are some of the best ways to watch the Golden Globes online without cable:

1. Stream the Golden Globes on Peacock

The easiest way to watch the Golden Globes online this year is through Peacock, which will be live-streaming the ceremony to all subscribers. A subscription to Peacock is very affordable at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $9.99 a month for an ad-free plan, and also gets you a ton of on-demand content like Yellowstone (which is up for Best Actor), The Office, and Nope, as well as live sports.

2. Stream the Golden Globes on fuboTV

Another way to watch the Golden Globes online this year is to get a live TV streaming service that offers NBC as part of its channel lineup. fuboTV is one such streamer, delivering NBC for the Golden Globes, as well as 200+ live channels in total. Best of all, fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial that you can use to stream the Golden Globes for free. After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Stream the Golden Globes on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream also offers live access to NBC, making it an easy way to watch the Golden Globes online. A subscription to DirecTV Stream, which costs $69.99 a month after a five-day free trial, gets you up to 140 live TV channels and unlimited cloud DVR to record shows.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

How to Watch the Golden Globes Online for Free

Looking to stream the Golden Globes without paying? You’re in luck. Thanks to the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, you can easily watch the 2023 Golden Globes online for free. Sign up for fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here, or get DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here. Either one will get you a free NBC live stream, letting you watch the Golden Globes for free.

When Are the 2023 Golden Globes? Date, Start Time

The 2023 Golden Globes are happening today, Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

2023 Golden Globes Host, Presenters

This year's Golden Globes will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, an Emmy award-winning comedian best known for The Carmichael Show and 2021's On the Count of Three. In line with the Golden Globes' efforts to diversify, Carmichael is the first solo Black host in the awards show's history. He's also the fourth solo host since 1995, following Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers.

Confirmed presenters at the 2023 Golden Globes include Quentin Tarantino, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas, MJ Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

2023 Golden Globes Nominees

Frontrunners in the film category at the 2023 Golden Globes include The Banshees of Inisherin with eight nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once with six, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans with five. The Fablemans is up against Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Tar, and Top Gun: Maverick for Best Motion Picture (Drama), while Babylon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness fill out the Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) nominations alongside Everything Everywhere and The Banshees.

As for TV, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Ozark, and Severance are pitted against each other for Best Drama Series. Best Musical or Comedy Series sees Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday nominated. Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie is also full of familiar names with Black Bird, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam and Tommy, and The White Lotus up for the award.

Be sure to use one of the streaming services mentioned above to watch the Golden Globes online tonight.