How to Watch Every ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Online

The family-crew is starting their engines to face impossible odds once again with the latest Fast and Furious film, Fast X, drifting into theaters on May 19.

The series’ 11th entry sees Dom (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Tej (Ludacris), and the rest of the crew imperiled by Dante Reyes (Jason Mamoa), who seeks revenge against Dom’s crew for taking his father’s fortune back in Fast Five. Besides Mamoa, new faces in Fast X will include Rita Moreno, Daniela Melchoior, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson.

But, before you race to the theater to see Fast X, you may want to catch up on the previous Fast and Furious films. However, because the Fast and Furious movies are not on Netflix — and only a couple are available to watch for free on streaming services — figuring out where to watch all the Fast and Furious movies online can be tricky.

To help make your catch-up easier, we’ve outlined where to stream every Fast and Furious movie below.

Where to Stream Every Fast & Furious Movie Online in Order

The easiest way to watch every Fast and Furious movie online is to rent them on Amazon Prime Video, but you can also stream a couple of Fast and Furious movies on Peacock, fuboTV, and HBO Max. Check out where to stream each movie below.

Note that we’ve listed the movies in order of release, which we think is the best way to watch the films. If you want to watch the movies in chronological order, watch The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift after Fast & Furious 6, instead of after 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Where to Stream The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious, the one that started it all, sets up the dynamic between undercover cop Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) and street racing kingpin Dom (Vin Diesel). It’s a very different film than the franchise’s latest few entries, sticking to LA street racing with some light heisting (compared to the James Bond-level antics of the new movies).

Stream it now by renting on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

Buy The Fast and the Furious $3.99

Where to Stream 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

On the run from the police after the events of the first movie, Brian O’Connor ends up in Miami for 2 Fast 2 Furious, the only Fast and Furious movie without Vin Diesel. The second movie introduces two recurring characters — Tej (Ludacris) and Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) — who help Brian in an FBI mission to take down ruthless drug dealer Carter Verone (Cole Hauser).

Rent 2 Fast 2 Furious on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

Where to Stream The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

In a strage departure from the main cast, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift follows Sean Boswell’s (Lucas Black) move to Tokyo, where he joins the local drifting scene under the mentorship of Han Lue (Sung Kang).

To stream The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, you’ll need to rent it on Amazon Prime Video here.

Where to Stream Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious, the oddly-named fourth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, sees the reunion of Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster as their characters from the first film. The film follows Brian and Dom as they go after drug lord Arturo Braga (John Ortiz).

This one is also available as a rental through Prime Video.

Where to Stream Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five was a turning point for the Fast and Furious franchise, taking the form of a classic heist movie that brought together cast members from the previous movies and introduced Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's role as Luke Hobbs. In the film, Brian, Dom, and the rest of the crew work together to rob Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida). Fast X will reportedly tap back into this storyline, as Reyes' son Dante is the villain in the newest movie.

Stream Fast X by renting it on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Stream Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

The Fast and Furious gang becomes worldwide secret agents for the first time in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. The team is offered pardons by the U.S. government if they can apprehend mercenary leader Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), who is aided by someone from the crew’s past.

Fast & Furious 6 is currently available to stream on fuboTV, which starts with a seven-day free trial and costs $74.99 after that. It’s also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Where to Stream Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 is where the franchise warped its films’ chronology, moving the events of Tokyo Drift to happen after Fast & Furious 6. Furious 7 brings on Jason Statham as heavy Deckard Shaw, who seeks revenge against the gang for putting his brother Owen in a coma. This movie was also the last to feature Paul Walker, who passed away during filming.

You can stream Furious 7 for free on Peacock, if you already have a subscription ($4.99 a month), or you can rent it on Prime Video.

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

Where to Stream Fate of the Furious (2017)

Charlize Theron joins the Fast and Furious universe in 2017's Fate of the Furious (a.k.a. F8) as Cipher, a cyberterrorist who forces Dom to betray the crew.

Fate of the Furious is also streaming on fuboTV — use the service’s seven-day free trial here to watch the movie for free. Alternatively, you can rent Fate of the Furious on Prime Video.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Where to Stream Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Johnson and Statham’s Hobbs and Shaw got their own spin-off movie in 2019, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The lawman and the rogue operative — at this point, bickering members of the Furious crew — must stop Brixton Lorr, a cybernetically enhanced soldier (Idris Elba) hellbent on killing half the world’s population with a super pathogen (remember the movie about street racing in LA?).

Stream Hobbs & Shaw on Prime Video by renting it here.

Where to Stream F9 (2021)

Prior to Fast X, the most recent Fast and Furious entry was F9, which sees the introduction of Dom’s estranged brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Unsurprisingly (for this franchise), Jakob has become an international terrorist working with Cipher, and Dom and the rest of the crew must stop him.

F9 is available to stream on HBO Max, or you can rent it on Prime Video.

Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99