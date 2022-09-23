‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is Finally Here, But When Can You Stream the Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Movie Online?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You can stop worrying, darling. After a lengthy and headline-making promotional tour, director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling finally makes its box-office debut on September 23.

Set in the Fifties in a picturesque Palm Springs-like suburban town called Victory, the thriller stars Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and Rolling Stone cover star Harry Styles as husband and wife Alice and Jack, and it’s already become one of the most talked-about films of the year. And aside from a few action-packed and mysterious trailers, most fans haven’t seen anything yet.

Though audiences have had to wait years to see the film in theaters, there’s been no shortage of viral moments to keep fans entertained. From #SpitGate (no, Chris Pine, who plays Styles’ boss Frank in the movie, says Styles didn’t spit on him at the Venice Film Festival), to well … where do we begin? (Go listen to Rolling Stone‘s podcast Don’t Let This Flop, for starters.) Styles even joked about the Venice drama during a show at Madison Square Garden, telling the crowd, “It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back here. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.”

And if you’re still having trouble keeping up with all the Don’t Worry Darling drama, take a few deep breaths and don’t stress too much: Rolling Stone‘s CT Jones has a complete timeline that you can read before you grab your popcorn and take a seat.

But now, for the the main event, here’s how you can get tickets to see the new movie in theaters, plus when you can stream it at home online.

When Does Don’t Worry Darling Premiere?

Don’t Worry Darling officially premieres on Friday, September 23, 2022, in theaters across the country. You can buy tickets online and check out showings of the film online at sites like Fandango. Along with premiering on the big screen this weekend, the film will also play in select IMAX theaters.

How to Watch Don’t Worry Darling Online

Stay calm, but Don’t Worry Darling isn’t streaming online just yet. After all, the flick “feels like a movie, feels like a real, like, you know, go-to-the-theater film movie.” For now, the Wilde-directed film is exclusively only playing in select theaters nationwide. If you want to see the movie before its inevitable streaming release, you’ll have to head to a cinema near you to see what Styles’ and Pine’s characters are really working on at the so-called Victory Project.

Is Don’t Worry Darling Streaming on HBO Max?

While the studio hasn’t officially confirmed when or even if Don’t Worry Darling will get released on a streaming service, it’s likely a safe prediction that it’ll eventually make its way over to HBO Max at some point this year.

Earlier this year, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, another Warner Bros. title, initially got a theatrical premiere, and arrived on streaming services months later (though not necessarily the 45-day release window of other Warner Bros. titles before it). If we had to guess, you might have to wait a little longer than that to watch Don’t Worry Darling at home.

But should Don’t Worry Darling arrive on HBO Max, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to stream it, which costs $14.99 for ad-free monthly plans, or $9.99 for its base plan that includes limited ads. You can also currently save 40 percent when you prepay for an annual plan for $69.99.

Don’t Worry Darling Cast, Plot

So what is Don’t Worry Darling about exactly?

According to the movie’s synopsis, “Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine) — equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach — anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.”

But soon, Pugh’s character Alice starts to wonder if life in Victory might not be all it’s made out to be, or worse.

“Without saying too much about where Don’t Worry Darling is headed, things are definitely not what they seem, and the feeling that you’re in the middle of Black Mirror episode set in some alternate version of, say, Branson, Missouri, begins to overwhelm you even more than the midcentury mood-board decor porn,” Rolling Stone‘s David Fear writes in our movie review.

Other Victory residents and visitors include a cast featuring Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Sydney Chandler, Timothy Simons, and Kate Berlant.