How to Watch ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Online: The MCU Film Hits Disney+

Amidst all the expansive theories and timeline chaos, prepare yourself for a multiverse of madness with the latest entry into the MCU. The new Doctor Strange movie is out now — and finally streaming on Disney+. Find out everything below on how to stream Doctor Strange 2 for free.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and follow-up to the original Doctor Strange (2016). The film has Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Stephen Strange (a.k.a. Doctor Strange), who has to deal with the consequences of the events of Now Way Home, as well as a dimension-hopping new hero America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), and the return of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) as the Scarlett Witch.

The film also features several cameos and appearances from heroes and villains of the previous MCU series, and while it would dip into spoiler territory to say anything more, if you’re antsy to watch the movie, here’s the info on when it’ll be available to stream online and how to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness online for free.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Available to Watch on Disney+?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had an initial cinematic release, but now the latest Marvel movie is available to stream on Disney+. The movie hit Disney+ on June 22nd at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT, so you’ll be able to stream it immediately.

Pricing for a Disney+ subscription starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch the original Doctor Strange online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings.

Sign up for Disney+ here for $7.99 and log in with your subscription to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV.

How to Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Free Online

Disney+, unfortunately, doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but there are other ways to stream the MCU movies you’ll need to catch up on for free, and to have the streamer subscription to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, WandaVision, and more on Disney+.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rating, Runtime, Cast, Description

The runtime for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is 2 hours and 6 minutes, and the film has a PG-13 rating. Directed by Sam Raimi (of original Spider-Man fame), the film features several returning actors reprising their roles, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film follows Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home. After casting a spell that opens up a doorway into the multiverse, a threat is unleashed that is far too great for him to handle on his own. Together with Wanda Maximoff (Scarlett Witch), Wong, and dimension-hopping hero America Chavez, he traverses the multiverse, hoping to right a wrong and fighting an unexpected, unknown enemy.

How to Watch the Original Doctor Strange Movie Online

If you want to catch up on both the original Doctor Strange (2016) film, and the WandaVision series (there might be some easter eggs and references to No Way Home as well), here’s how to watch the rest of the MCU films online.

The good news is that Doctor Strange (2016) and WandaVision are both currently available to stream on Disney+. With a Disney+ subscription, you can binge all the MCU movies and exclusive series with unlimited streaming.

It’s a little tricker for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently unavailable to stream on Disney+. But if you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online before heading to the theaters for Doctor Strange, you can purchase and watch the film on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Microsoft, and YouTube for $19.99.

