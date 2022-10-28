How to Watch ‘Barbarian’ Online: Stream the Sleeper Horror Hit of the Season Free

If you’ve ever booked an Airbnb in a strange, new neighborhood, then Barbarian — the buzzy, word-of-mouth sleeper thriller — is the uneasy, horror-filled film for you. After becoming an unlikely hit, grossing over $42 million worldwide at the box office against a $4.5 million budget, you can now catch all the scares for yourself and stream the film on HBO Max.

Even after Halloween, you can watch one of the most-celebrated horror movies of the year online, starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long, who are no strangers to the genre (having previously acted in Black Mirror, It (2017) and It: Chapter Two, and Tusk, respectively. Barbarian, with so many twists that we recommend it’s best going into cold, is playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Here’s everything you need to know.

Barbarian Release Date, Where to Watch

Barbarian released on September 9, and is still playing nationwide in most major theater chains. You can see showtimes and tickets here.

Even with the film premiering in physical theaters (and killing it at the box office), the film was also dropped unexpectedly online, streaming now on on HBO Max.

How to Watch Barbarian Online

Want to watch Barbarian online? HBO Max is currently the only place you’ll be able to stream Barbarian, so you’ll need to sign up for a subscription (if you aren’t already) to watch the buzzy new horror film online.

An HBO Max ad-free plan costs just $14.99 each month, while an HBO Max subscription with ads runs $9.99 each month. If you want to stream Barbarian and other scary movies on the platform without interruptions, you won’t be disappointed by paying the few extra bucks for the ad-free plan.

Your HBO Max subscription lets you stream Barbarian online, as well as recent horror films like Malignant, It and Doctor Sleep, as well as classics like The Shining and The Exorcist.

How to Watch Barbarian Free Online

HBO Max doesn’t currently offer a free trial to stream Barbarian online free, but the streamer is offering a new promotion so you can save on your subscription.

Right now, you can save over 40% when you prepay for a year, compared to paying monthly for 12 months. This promo brings the cost of annual plans down to $69.99 and $104.99 (normally $99.99 and $149.99). The deal ends 10/30 (see HBOMax.com for details), so act fast if you want to watch Barbarian before the time on the discount runs out.

Another option? Direct TV Stream also offers a free three-month HBO Max trial with certain streaming plans. The Ultimate package includes HBO Max free for the first three months of your subscription, along with Showtime, Epix, Starz, and Cinemax. A typical subscription for the Ultimate plan costs $104.99 per month, but right now you can get the same package for just $94.99 per month. Check out the deal here.

Barbarian Rating, Run Time, Plot

Barbarian has a run time of 107 minutes and is rated R for “nudity, language, disturbing material through, and some strong violence and gore.” The film stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long.

Since we don’t want to give away too much of the story without ruining the juicy twists, the basic plot description reads: “A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest”.

