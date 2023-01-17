How to Watch AMC Online: Get a Deal on Live Streaming TV

From new series like Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, to Walking Dead spin-offs and old Hollywood classics, here's how to stream AMC online for less

AMC is home to massive hit shows like The Walking Dead and Interview with the Vampire, but they also have the benefit of a deep catalogue of classic Hollywood films — combined with documentary and indie film channels like IFC and Sundance, it’s got the one-two punch of being one of the best TV channels for movies, and for originals series on cable. For film buffs, AMC is a great option for keeping cable — but you don’t have to, now that there are plenty of easier, more cost-effective ways to stream AMC without cable.

There are several streaming services that will let you livestream episodes of new shows on AMC, as well as watch AMC shows on demand and DVR AMC shows so you can play them back later. The bottom line? With these services, you don’t need cable to watch AMC, although choosing the right platform is important.

Popular streaming service Fubo TV, which used to be a major place to watch AMC live, recently raised their prices on two of their subscription packages, and increase of $5 which will now cost customers $75 a month for a base package, and $85 a month for Fubo TV Elite plan. The price increase also comes just days after Fubo TV removed several channels from its platform — mainly dropping AMC, IFC, BBC America, BBC World News, We TV and Sundance from their subscription plan. There’s no news at this point on whether or not these channels will be added back later, so if you’re looking to stream AMC online, we’ve got you covered.

How to Steam AMC Online

Don’t worry about cable boxes or long-term contracts — these are the best ways to livestream and watch AMC on demand online.

1. Watch AMC on Sling TV

One of the best live TV streaming services around, Sling’s packages offer up to 47 live TV channels — all of which include live access to AMC to watch new episodes of shows like The Walking Dead: Dead City and Mayfair Witches. All of Sling’s packages also include 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record episodes to watch later if you can’t tune in live.

Sling offers three packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange and Blue are the cheapest options at just $40 a month, and offer 31 or 41 channels, respectively. Sling Orange + Blue gets you more channels (47) and comes with a price tag of $55 a month.

Right now, however, Sling is offering new customers a deal — 50% off their first month’s bill, bringing the price down to just $20 for Sling Orange or Blue and $27.50 for Sling Orange + Blue. See a full breakdown of each Sling package’s channel lineup and price here.

No matter which package you choose, you’ll be able to livestream AMC online. Plus, you’ll get all the benefits of a live TV streaming service: instead of being restricted to your cable box, you can watch Sling on any smart TV, streaming device (i.e. Roku or Fire Stick), laptop, phone, or tablet.

Buy Watch AMC on Sling TV $20+/month

2. Watch AMC on Philo

Philo is a live TV streaming service similar to Fubo TV and Sling TV, and another option for watching AMC online. Philo gives you access to more than 70 TV channels, including AMC, as well as Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land. You can also purchase add-on channels like Starz and Epix for even more shows and movies.

You'll be able to stream Philo on your smartphone, laptop or TV and be able to cast onto your TV through a streaming device like the Fire TV Stick. Watch the channels live, like you would with a conventional cable package. There are also on-demand TV and movies available for streaming too and you've got unlimited DVR space — record all your favorite shows while you're busy at work and watch them on-demand and on your own time.

Buy Watch AMC on Philo $25/month

3. Watch AMC on DirectTV Stream

You can access AMC through DirectTV Stream’s Entertainment package. Use it to stream new episodes of AMC shows online and watch more than 75 other live TV channels for $74.99/month. You also get unlimited DVR cloud recording, in case you need to watch later, and 40,000 on-demand movies and TV series.

DirectTV Stream also works on smart TVs like Android or Fire TVs, Apple TV devices, Roku, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Subscribe month to month, and cancel whenever you want.

Buy DirectTV Stream Subscription $79.99