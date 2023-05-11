The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer Is Here — and It’s Explosive, to Say the Least

Following the news about Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix in a secret affair with Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss, viewers are looking forward to having their questions answered in the most highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion in the show’s history. The first of the three-part reunion airs on Wednesday, May 24, and Bravo released an explosive trailer today, revealing different cast members’ reactions during the taping for the first time.

Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump are seated between two different sides of the room: To their left is Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix, and to their right is Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Raquel Leviss. At different points during the reunion Leviss and Scheana Shay swap seats because they could not film in the same room at the same time because at the time, Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay for allegedly punching her in the face the night Shay found out Leviss had been participating in the cheating scandal.

The first question Cohen asks is directed at Sandoval and Leviss, “How did this go from a one night stand to a full relationship between the two of you?” He also asks Sandoval, “Tom, you are in love?”

Cut to a scene of Madix crying, wiping her eyes with a tissue, “I can’t think of two worse people,” she says. “I can’t.” In a behind the scenes moment between Madix and Maloney while they’re still having their hair and makeup done, Madix says, “I don’t see anything good coming for either of those fucking rats.” She continues to hold strong against her now ex-boyfriend of 10 years, yelling at him on stage in her revealing red revenge dress, “Don’t even fucking look at me. You don’t deserve to look at this.”

In one of the only scenes in the trailer where Leviss speaks, she defends herself against Kent and Kennedy by saying they can't have an opinion about her affair with Sandoval "because they fucked." Lala screams back in response, "I wasn't your best friend hoe."

When Schwartz seemingly comments on his now-former wife Maloney, he says, “She has a long history of diminishing my friendships” to which she responds, “You’re friends with everyone. You’re like a serial killer’s wet dream.”

Viewers also see Cohen serve Shay with legal papers during the trailer, although Shay’s lawyer already said the papers “have no legal meaning.”

The trailer also shows Sandoval and Leviss having conversations off the stage and away from the rest of the cast. “They’re making you and me to be pathological liars,” he says to her. “I see that, yeah, even though we know that we’re not,” Leviss doubles down.

Maloney tries to get Schwartz to answer the question of when he found out his best friend Sandoval was having an affair with Leviss, especially given the storyline about his own romantic tryst with Leviss during this season — which upset Maloney after she asked him not to get involved with anyone in their friend group.

“Tom, when did you find out they were fucking dude?” she asks him. Schwartz says, “Late August,” and Sandoval jumps in, quizzically asking, “Late August?” After Sandoval seems confused with Schwartz’s answer, he says, “Yeah, that’s when you told me” and Kent jumps in, “Did you guys not put your timelines together to match?”

Leviss makes an admission that she “has been super selfish,” and Madix continues to annihilate Leviss with her words. “Selfish does not cover it,” she says, apparently describing Leviss’ actions. “Diabolical. Demeneted. Sub-human.” Vanderpump then seemingly says to Leviss about Madix, “This person who has loved you and defended you.”

Maloney yells at Schwartz to "be honest," and he yells back, "I am being honest!"

The two-minute trailer finishes with Sandoval and Leviss standing together in a parking lot outside of the reunion stage and Sandoval yelling at a producer, “I need a break from filming! Stop filming me! I don’t want a camera in my fucking, goddamn face!”

Fans can tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17. The reunion begins the following week on Wednesday, May 24. An extended version of the three-part reunion will also stream on Peacock the day after they air on Bravo.