‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Watch Ariana and Katie Confront the Toms

One of the more insidious parts of “Scandoval,” the Vanderpump Rules cheating saga that’s scandalized the nation — wherein Tom Sandoval, a terribly insecure former scene kid on the brink of 40 who owns 5% of a bar and fronts a regrettable cover band — carried on an affair with Raquel Leviss, the best friend of his lovely partner of nearly ten years (Ariana Madix) who has a complex for not knowing her multiplication tables as a kid, is that in the process, Sandoval also poisoned the relationship between his supposed best friend, Tom Schwartz (who also owns 5% of that bar), and his ex-wife (and Ariana’s best friend) Katie Maloney.

Whether it was blatant misdirection or an attempt at making him jealous, Raquel has been relentlessly pursuing Schwartz during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules while she’s been sleeping with Sandoval, and rubbing her pursuit of Sandoval’s weird henchman in Katie’s face at every available opportunity, resulting in a memorable showdown at SUR that ended with both Katie and her lovely mother confronting Raquel for her flagrant disrespect of the Maloney’s.

During the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, airing the night of May 24th on Bravo, Katie confronts Schwartz for breaking their post-divorce pact that they wouldn’t hook up with anyone in the friend group, a pact that Schwartz violated by kissing Raquel in front of all their friends at Scheana’s wedding in Mexico.

"We went from being husband and wife directly to being friends, but I think that's very difficult to do right away. So, for my own comfortability level, that's something that I just needed," says Katie.

Then, Schwartz tries to gaslight her for violating their agreement and pushes back. And Ariana chimes in to take a dig at Sandoval’s two-timing ass.

Watch the drama in an exclusive clip here: