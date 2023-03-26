U.S. Army Halts Jonathan Majors Ads Following Actor’s Arrest

The U.S. Army has halted its ad campaign starring Jonathan Majors following the actor’s arrest on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Majors, the son of a U.S. Air Force member, had already narrated and appeared in two “Be All That You Can Be” commercials that aired prominently during the March Madness collegiate basketball tournament; the Army Times reports that the military already spent millions in order to lock up commercial time during next week’s Final Four.

However, following Majors’ arrest — the actor’s reps and lawyer deny the allegations against him — the U.S. Army announced Sunday that they have pulled the ads featuring the Creed III star.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement Sunday. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

The ads starring Majors were no longer on the Army’s official YouTube channel at press time.

On Saturday, around 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call at an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan. According to the authorities, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman inside the apartment. Trending Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Testimony Drags Taylor Swift Into the Courtroom Jonathan Majors Arrested for Allegedly Strangling, Assaulting, Harassing Woman in New York The Other Woman in the Trump-Stormy Daniels Saga Tells All Trump Says He’s 'The Most Innocent Man in the History of Our Country’ at Lie-Filled Waco Rally

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone Sunday, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry said, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”