Two Star-Crossed Lovers Get a Second Chance in Tyler Perry’s Emotional ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Trailer

Tyler Perry checking another romantic trope off the list with his take on forbidden love in his upcoming film A Jazzman’s Blues. In the trailer for his forthcoming The Notebook-esque film, the multi-hyphenate uses jazz music born in the deep South to soundtrack a tale of two star-crossed lovers, Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer).

Set in the 1940s, the trailer opens with the two sharing a kiss. “That was our first kiss,” says Bayou. “Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life. You asked me not to tell nobody, but I sure wanted the world to know.”

Despite their deep love for each other, decades of secrets and lies threaten to tear them apart. In one scene, Leanne’s mother whisks her away from Bayou, warning him: “You will not ruin this life for us.” He begs his first true love not to leave, but the choice is out of her hands. Separated by wealth and circumstance, Bayou continues to write to Leanne for years.

“My mother wanted me to marry a rich man,” Leanne explains when she finally reunites with Bayou. “She told me that if I didn’t leave with her, they were gonna kill you. I thought you moved on.”

Their romantic flame never quite burned out over the time they were apart, but their lives continued down diverging paths. Bayou became a grand jazz performer, while Leanne married into a wealthy family with a husband who threatens her with the choice of a good life, “or no life at all.”

They missed their chance to run away with each other when it first crossed their minds. Now, with all of the time they’ve already missed, they aren’t taking the same chance again. “Do you still want to take me away?” she asks him. Bayou responds: “With all my heart.”

Arriving on Netflix on Sept. 23, A Jazzman’s Blues features an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold.