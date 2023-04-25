‘Goodbye Mother-Tucker!’: Late-Night Hosts Roast Tucker Carlson After Fox Split

Late-night TV writers and hosts gave Tucker Carlson, who was unceremoniously fired from his Fox News post on Monday, the proper sendoff. The end of his nearly six year tenure as host of Tucker Carlson Tonight was met with cheers from the audience as everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to Seth Meyers sounded off on the split.

Daily Show guest host Desi Lydic took the “big story rocking the media world,” and quipped, “You know that stupid look that’s always on Tucker Carlson’s face? Well, today he has a good reason for it.” She added, “I can’t believe that a network that’s so opposed to gender-affirming surgery just cut off their own dick.”

Lydic also took a shot at Don Lemon, who announced his ousting from CNN on the same day: “CNN just fired Don Lemon after 17 New Years Eve blackouts — sorry — years of service.”

Over at the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Fox’s $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems, saying that while “some people aren’t sure what led to his exit… Fox said they can think of almost a billion reasons why.”

Ahead of his show airing, Jimmy Kimmel shared a tweet with a clip of Carlson’s “greatest” hits, writing “Goodbye Mother-Tucker!” Kimmel later added that Tucker, an avid fan of testicle tanning, can now “spend more time at home tanning his testicles and touching himself to that sexy green M&M.”

Following Carlson’s axing from the conservative network, Seth Meyers asked perhaps the most shocking question of the night during his “Closer Look” segment: “Does this mean Fox News has gone… Woke?