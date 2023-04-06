fbpixel
Trump and Manhattan Judge Have One Thing in Common, Colbert Says

Late Show host Stephen Colbert shared the one thing that the ex-president and Judge Juan Merchan have in common on Wednesday night
NEW YORK - MARCH 29: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Evie Colbert during Wednesdays March 29 2023 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)
Stephen Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

After spending the day getting booked and arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump flew back to Mar-a-Lago, where he delivered a truly bizarre address to the nation. For viewers who may have missed Trump’s delivery, Late Show host Stephen Colbert ran down the highlights on Wednesday’s segment.

Colbert joked that Trump’s entourage that night — which consisted of Donald John Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyl, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and the MyPillow guy — looked like “the prom court if the theme was ‘Enchantment Under Arrest.'”

The host also commented on the ex-president’s list of grievances and played a clip of Trump declaring, “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife.”

“At least that’s one thing you and the judge have in common,” Colbert quipped, in reference to Melania Trump — who was a no-show at her husband’s post-indictment speech at Mar-a-Lago.

And while Trump’s close aides and advisers never got the mugshot they reportedly hoped to spin into 2024 campaign merchandise, Colbert pointed out that his campaign made a “Not Guilty” T-shirt with a fake mugshot any way. “But if he’s not guilty, why did you put him in a mugshot?” asked Colbert. “Just sell a poster that says ‘wanted for following too many laws.'”

Yesterday, every late-night writer and host took the opportunity to react to Trump’s arrest. Fallon showed off his best Trump impression: “Trump was like, ‘Of course, they were very classy felonies. Someone would say the classiest of felonies.” Meanwhile, Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper crashed Tuesday’s rally protesting Trump’s arraignment, and attempted to interview George Santos about his alleged volleyball career.

