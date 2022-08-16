‘He’s Like a Racist Jason Bourne’: Late-Night Hosts React to FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

The recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex has continued to make headlines this week, much to the delight of late-night hosts. Several late-night shows addressed the news, with everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Trevor Noah weighing in.

“Seriously, you know you did something bad when you’re the former president and you’re still making more headlines than the current president,” Fallon quipped during his monologue on The Tonight Show.

He continued, “You gotta hand it to Trump, he has endless scandals for six years and he always manages to keep them feeling fresh and new, don’t you think? And the action never stops. It’s like if Discovery ran the Shark Week 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.”

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Desus Nice also addressed the documents found in Trump’s “basement,” adding that Trump said the FBI also took three of his passports. “Multiple passports, lots of cash, hunted by the FBI,” Nice commented. “He’s like a racist Jason Bourne, but more orange.”

He added, “They also confiscated 8,000 McRibs, nine Melania clones, one never-been-used Peloton, two tons of industrial grade ranch dressing, Girls Gone Wild volumes eight through 19, and Lindsey Graham’s testicles.”

Meanwhile, on The Daily Show, Noah discussed how Trump’s fans have been working overtime to “make new excuses for why this crime wasn’t a crime… They’ve got a fresh shipment of excuses today, starting with ‘It was homework.'”

After playing a clip of Trump’s statement contending that he was taking his work home, Noah replied, “Yeah, that’s true. Everyone takes work home sometimes. But not Donald Trump. The man barely took work to work. And, also, by the way, it’s not ‘taking work home with you’ if you no longer have the job, right? Can we agree on that? You don’t have the job, you can’t take work home with you. Like if you get fired from your babysitting job, but you still go pick up the kid from school that’s just kidnapping.”

On Friday it was confirmed that the FBI retrieved “around 20 boxes of items” from Mar-a-Lago last week, including 11 sets of classified documents. The agents “collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents,” according to the Wall Street Journal. While “secret” is a widely applied label in the intelligence world and at times applied to relatively insignificant documents, the “top secret” classification is applied to far more sensitive material.

Additionally, the search warrant that led to the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago indicates the former president is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act, as well as obstruction of justice.