Trevor Noah Takes Aim at Elon Musk’s ‘Ridiculous’ Twitter Verification Plan: ‘Racists Are Gonna Be Taking Out Loans’

Trevor Noah took aim at Elon Musk’s plan to charge $8 a month for verification during the opening monologue of the latest episode of The Daily Show.

“For months, Musk has said he wanted to own Twitter. The reason he wanted to own Twitter is because he wanted to make sure it was a haven for free speech,” Noah said. “Because up until now, people were really holding themselves back on Twitter.”

Noah then noted how, within 12 hours of Musk’s Twitter reign, use of the “N-word” increased 500 percent, as well as Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter and how “it’s gonna be hard to make money from this thing.” Musk’s solution, however, is his $8/month Twitter Blue plan to have users purchase verification.

“So, here’s my question: If you’re trying to create equality on Twitter, why charge anyone to be verified? Just give everyone a blue checkmark then,” Noah said of the plan. “Why are you charging people? Give it everyone for free… But it doesn’t make sense to offer it as ‘equality’ and then put a price on it, do you get what I’m saying? Can you imagine if MLK was out there like, ‘I have a dream. I have a dream… and I’ll tell you all about it for $8.99 a month.’ It wouldn’t be the same thing.”

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Musk announced his decision to make Twitter Blue $8 a month, giving app users willing to pay the subscription the ability to get a blue checkmark. Twitter Blue will also allow users who pay the price a priority in replies, mentions, and searches, the ability to post long videos, and half as many ads, Musk said.

Noah added, “It’s all about ‘equality.’ No, you’re trying to make money. I get it,” Noah continued. “I think this $8 a month thing is ridiculous. If you ask me, if Elon Musk wants to make money from Twitter, what he should do, don’t charge people for blue checkmarks. Charge white people to say the N-word. Twitter will be the most profitable company in history. Racists are gonna be taking out loans. ’I need some extra cash, my neighbors are being so goddamn loud.’”