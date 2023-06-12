Treat Williams, ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’ Star, Dead at 71

Treat Williams, the actor who starred in the the 1979 musical film Hair and on the WB series Everwood, died Monday from a motorcycle accident at the age of 71.

His death was confirmed by Barry McPherson, his agent of 15 years, to People.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” added McPherson. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Williams made his film debut in 1975 with Deadly Hero as the character "Billings." The following year he landed a supporting role in The Ritz and also appeared in John Sturges' film The Eagle Has Landed.

The versatile actor was best known for his starring role as George Berger in Miloš Forman’s 1979 musical film Hair, and his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Williams has appeared in over 75 films and several television series; he has featured in Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979), Dead Heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) and Deep Rising (1998).