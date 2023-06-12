fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
OBITUARY

Treat Williams, ‘Hair’ and ‘Everwood’ Star, Dead at 71

The prolific actor died Monday in a motorcycle accident, his agent confirmed
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Treat Williams attends the premiere of P12 Films' 'The Great Alaskan Race' at ArcLight Hollywood on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Treat Williams Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Treat Williams, the actor who starred in the the 1979 musical film Hair and on the WB series Everwood, died Monday from a motorcycle accident at the age of 71.

His death was confirmed by Barry McPherson, his agent of 15 years, to People.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” added McPherson. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Williams made his film debut in 1975 with Deadly Hero as the character “Billings.” The following year he landed a supporting role in The Ritz and also appeared in John Sturges’ film The Eagle Has Landed.

Trending

The versatile actor was best known for his starring role as George Berger in Miloš Forman’s 1979 musical film Hair, and his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Williams has appeared in over 75 films and several television series; he has featured in Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979), Dead Heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995) and Deep Rising (1998).

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad