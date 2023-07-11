‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Named New Host, Replacing Padma Lakshmi

Bravo’s Top Chef has found a new host in a familiar face: Season 10 winner Kristen Kish. When the show returns for season 21, set in Wisconsin, Kish will fill the role left behind by long-time host Padma Lakshmi, who officially announced her exit from the show in June after 19 seasons.

“I’m so proud of you @KristenLKish and am over the moon that you’ll be taking over for me on @BravoTopChef,” Lakshmi wrote on Twitter. “I’ll be rooting for you and our whole crew next season. Congratulations!!!”

It’s been a decade since Kish won her season of Top Chef, but she’s been back in the years since as a guest judge. Judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will return for the upcoming season.

It’s official – Kristen Kish has been named host of #TopChef. Get your knives ready as Season 21 heads to Wisconsin! 🔪 pic.twitter.com/FST1J2RPQk — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) July 11, 2023

“Kristen is a beloved part of the ‘Top Chef’ family, and we’re thrilled to have her join and bring to the competition her unique, fresh and global culinary perspective, as well as her true passion for food,” Magical Elves co-CEOs Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon shared in a statement. “We look forward to Season 21 and know our incoming chefs will be inspired by the bourgeoning culinary scene in Milwaukee and Madison known for blending tradition with innovation and utilizing farm fresh ingredients.”

Lakshmi, meanwhile, is moving on to other ventures. “I feel like it’s time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits,” Lakshmi wrote in a statement announcing her departure. “I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

Lakshmi’s work on Top Chef earned her multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. She is also the host and executive producer of the Hulu docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, which premiered in 2020.