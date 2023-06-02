Padma Lakshmi Packing Her Knives at ‘Top Chef’ After 19 Seasons as Host

The Top Chef set has been series host Padma Lakshmi’s stomping grounds since she first joined in 2006 during its second season. But after 17 years and nearly 20 seasons, her time to pack her knives and go has arrived. “After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” Lakshmi shared in a statement posted to social media.

“Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had on the worlds of television and food,” she continued. “After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly.”

Lakshmi’s work on Top Chef has earned her multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program. Her Hulu docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, on which she also serves as host and executive producer, premiered in 2020. Its second season arrived last month with 10 new episodes.

“I feel like it’s time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits,” Lakshmi continued. “I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.” Trending ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale: The End of a Frustratingly Bad Season Bob Dylan Makes His Classic Songs Seem Stunningly Brand-New on 'Shadow Kingdom' How ‘Dave’ Landed Drake and Brad Pitt in Wild Season Three Finale The Coercive World of No Jumper’s Adam22: ‘He Exploited Me From Day One’

Over the time that Lakshmi spent on Top Chef, the entire landscape of television cooking competitors has shifted — not only because of the parameters of the show and its spin-offs or the other series that have drawn inspiration from it, but because of the environment created on each set, season after season.

“All of our criticism is always geared toward being constructive and only about the food,” Lakshmi shared behind the scenes at a recent battle in London attended by Rolling Stone. “If you think about when Top Chef started and what reality television was like, in those days we never went down that path. Yes, it can get you more viewers in the short term. But I don’t think I would be into staying with Top Chef for so many years if we started degrading people or being nasty or mean and trying to incite that kind of drama. There are plenty of other shows that do that. This is not one of them.”