Horny at Sea: Singles Barred From Banging on a Yacht in ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 Trailer

Netflix’s dumbest, most addictive dating reality series, Too Hot to Handle, is back for another season. The streaming service dropped the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the show, introducing a new batch of sexy singles who will be forced to remain abstinent in order to win some cash.

The new twist? This time, they’re on a boat.

Like in past seasons, Netflix miraculously managed to find a new group of singles who strike the ever-delicate balance of being hot, horny, and desperate enough to sign up for a vaguely described reality show, all in the name of finding fame love. It’s not until they’ve signed all the contracts and flown out to a tropical location that they discover the truth: they’re actually on Too Hot to Handle, where instead of having sex with each other being the only goal, it’s actually the only thing that’s forbidden.

As the virtual assistant/fan favorite Lana explains in the Season Five trailer, “These super sexual hell-raisers think they’re sailing off for a party tour of the Carribean.”

“Let’s get this boat rocking,” one contestant says. “Floating sex palace. We’re out here baby. Bring on the girls!”

“What happens in international waters stays in international waters,” says another, seemingly forgetting that their every move will be captured on camera for the world to see. Trending The Brain Behind ‘Barbie’: Inside the Brilliant Mind of Greta Gerwig DeSantis Slammed by ‘Peaky Blinders’ Team for Bizarre Campaign Ad Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Over Kanye’s Antisemitism Jan. 6 Committee Alum's Group Is Boosting Chris Christie's 2024 Campaign

But as they are about to discover, their dreams of a “floating sex palace” are about to be permanently docked if they want to win the $200,000 cash prize. Sounds easy enough right? Not for these singles. If the past four seasons of the show tell us anything, it’s that not having sex is a near-impossible feat for these horny hotties.

The new Too Hot to Handle season premieres on Netflix on July 14.