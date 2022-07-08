 Tony Sirico, Star of 'The Sopranos' Dead at 79 - Rolling Stone
Tony Sirico, Star of ‘The Sopranos’ Dead at 79

Actor’s portrayal of Paulie Walnuts — a no-nonsense mobster with distinctive wingtips and a wry sense of humor — made him a beloved figure to fans of the groundbreaking TV series

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT - US TABS OUT) Actor Tony Sirico attends the premiere of "Bad Apple" at Leows CineplexFebruary 10, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT - US TABS OUT) Actor Tony Sirico attends the premiere of "Bad Apple" at Leows CineplexFebruary 10, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Actor Tony Sirico attends the premiere of "Bad Apple" at Leows Cineplex February 10, 2003 in New York City.

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 79.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico Jr. wish to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” a post by a family member of Facebook read. A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the post to Rolling Stone. “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.”

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony,” Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli said in a statement to Indie Wire. “He was beloved and will never be forgotten.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

