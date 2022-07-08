Tony Sirico, Star of ‘The Sopranos’ Dead at 79

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 79.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico Jr. wish to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” a post by a family member of Facebook read. A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the post to Rolling Stone. “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.”

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony,” Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli said in a statement to Indie Wire. “He was beloved and will never be forgotten.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.