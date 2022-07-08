Tony Sirico, Star of ‘The Sopranos,’ Dead at 79

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 79.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico Jr. wish to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” a post from Sirico’s brother, Robert Sirico, on Facebook read. A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the post to Rolling Stone. “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement,” Sirico wrote.

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony,” Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli wrote in a post on social media. “He was beloved and will never be forgotten.” Fellow Sopranos cast member Joe Pantoliano also paid tribute to the late actor. “Tony Sirico was an original in every way,” Pantoliano said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “How he made me laugh.”

“Tony Sirico was one of the kindest, fiercely loyal, and heartfelt men that I’ve ever known. He was always Uncle Tony to me, and Tony always showed up for me and my family,” Michael Gandolfini, son of Sopranos star James Gandolfini — and who recently portrayed a younger version of the character his late father made famous in The Many Saints of Newark — wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ll deeply miss his pinches on my cheek, and his infectious laugh. He was a phenomenal actor and an even better man. Tony was one of a kind. He touched many with his gift and my heart goes out to his family, his friends, and all of his fans. We love you Tony, thank you for all the joy you brought to many. You will be missed.”

Born July 29, 1942, Sirico grew up on the mean streets of Brooklyn and was a self-described “rough-and-tumble kid,” he told Rolling Stone in a 2001 cover story. A devotee of James Cagney movies, the young Sirico found himself drawn to the gangsters he’d see in his neighborhood. “They’re all dressed, slicked back, they got cars, they got girls, very enticing,” he said. “I got close to making a huge mistake… I almost got too close to becoming one of those guys I portray.” Noticing Sirico had issues with authority, a friend refused to sponsor him for membership. “The good thing I had going for me not being involved profoundly with wiseguys was that I don’t like anybody telling me what to do.”

Still, Sirico had his fair share of brushes with the law. He had a bullet wound in his leg after he was spotted kissing a girl that had broken the shooter’s heart. (In true Paulie Walnuts fashion, Sirico told Rolling Stone of the incident, “At the time, all I thought about was, ‘Fucking ruined my white suit.'”) Before embarking upon his acting career, he was arrested 28 times and spent two stints in prison. “I got 28 arrests and only two convictions, so you gotta admit I have a pretty good acting record,” he told The Los Angeles Times in 1990.

Throughout his acting career, however, Sirico found himself playing the very men he admired as a youth. “And do I mind being stereotyped? Absolutely not,” he told Rolling Stone in 2001. “I’ve paid my rent, I take care of me and Ma.” He found fans in his neighborhood, who were tough guys as well. “They love me for being in this show,” Sirico said of his role in The Sopranos. “I’m still part of their family in their hearts. They know I’m a stand-up kid, whether I’m a tough guy or not.”