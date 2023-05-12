Tony Awards Will Not Broadcast on June 11, WGA Strike Waiver Denied

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will not be televised live June 11, due to the striking Writers Guild of America, the Hollywood Reporter announced.

The WGA denied a request for a waiver filed earlier this week to allow the ceremony to air as planned. A two-part show had been scheduled, with a pre-show of performances billed as The Tony Awards: Act One streaming live on Pluto TV, Paramount Global’s FAST platform. The main awards ceremony was set to broadcast live on CBS and on Paramount+.

How Broadway’s big production will move forward is currently unclear. An emergency meeting with the management committee has been set for May 15 to determine next steps, per the report.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, there are two possible outcomes being considered: A non-televised, smaller ceremony on June 11 or a postponed ceremony that would take place after the writers strike has ended.

Broadway nominations were revealed earlier this month, with Some Like It Hot leading with 13 nods including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. It will contend for Best Musical against & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, and Shucked.

Ariana DeBose — who won an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a SAG Award a couple of years back for her performance of Anita in West Side Story — was set to host the Tony Awards for a second year in a row.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, which are typically aired live, was also disrupted in the wake of the strike after several presenters and nominees skipped the event and refused to cross the picket line in solidarity. On May 7, organizers of the awards show announced it was opting for a pre-taped special.