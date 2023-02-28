fbpixel
Toni Collette Brings Muffins to a Mob Showdown in ‘Mafia Mamma’ Trailer

The actress plays a suburban housewife-turned-unwitting mob don in Catherine Hardwicke upcoming comedy
Toni Collette in 'Mafia Mamma' Bleecker Street/YouTube

Toni Collette finds herself thrust into the thick of a mob war in the new trailer for Mafia Mamma, set to hit theaters on April 14.

The film boasts an extremely/endearingly silly premise: Collette plays a suburban housewife named Kristin who leaves her philandering husband to fly to Italy for the funeral of her estranged grandfather, only to learn that his dying wish was for her to succeed him as the new boss of the Balbano crime family. Obviously, only one thing can ensue from such a setup, and you better believe there are hijinks galore.

In the clip, Kristin mulls having her cheating husband offed, tries to navigate growing tensions with a rival crime family, brings homemade muffins to a tense mafia summit, stabs a dude in the eye with a stiletto, hooks up with an extremely hunky Italian guy, and admits to never having seen The Godfather because “It’s really hard to find three-and-a-half hours!” 

Along with Collette, Mafia Mamma stars Monica Bellucci, Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, Rob Heubel, and Tommy Rodger. The movie was directed by Catherine Hardwicke, best known for Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, Twilight, and last year’s Prisoner’s Daughter

