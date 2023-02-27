fbpixel
Tom Sizemore in Coma With ‘No Further Hope,’ Doctors Say

The Saving Private Ryan actor has been in critical condition following a brain aneurysm from a stroke
Tom Sizemore in Coma With 'No Further Hope' After Brain Aneurysm, Doctors Say
Tom Sizemore Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Tom Sizemore’s family is “deciding end of life matters” after the actor suffered a brain aneurysm from a stroke on Feb. 18, his rep confirmed to Variety.

The Saving Private Ryan actor has been in a coma under intensive care at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank since his collapse in his Los Angeles home. However, his rep Charles Lago said that doctors stated that there is no chance for his recovery.

According to the statement sent to the outlet on Monday, “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

The statement adds, “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore played Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 film Saving Private Ryan. Prior to his breakthrough role, Sizemore had notable roles in “Natural Born Killers” and “Passenger 57.”

The actor  61-year-old actor was found unconscious after he collapsed following the medical emergency at his residence. Paramedics transported him to the Burbank hospital, where he has remained in critical condition since.

