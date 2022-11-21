‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Couple Sentenced for ‘15-year Fraud Spree’

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to federal prison on Monday.

In June, the couple of USA Network’s top-rated original series were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, Variety reports. In addition, they were found guilty of tax evasion and prosecutors alleged they defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012. The couple’s “15-year fraud spree,” as described by prosecutors, also consisted of millions of dollars in earnings from the show that they hid from the IRS.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years. The couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years in prison for his role in conspiring to defraud the IRS and filing false tax returns.

Prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo that the pair stiffed not only creditors, but also service workers and a contractor who was not paid for work done on the reality stars’ home.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors and evading taxes at every corner,” the prosecutors stated. “Their ’empire’ was built upon the backs of defrauded community banks that collapsed while Todd Chrisley used the stolen money to fly to Los Angeles for bi-weekly haircuts.”

A few episodes of Season 10 of “Chrisley Knows Best,” which were filmed before the trial began, are still expected to air in 2023, Variety reports.