Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Are Going Back to High School for ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Movie

The movie adaptation of Mean Girls as a musical will feature a new cast of characters in the lead roles of Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and more – but Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will offer a sense of familiarity as they return to the franchise after previously playing Ms. Norbury and Mr. Duvall, respectively, in the 2004 film.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fey shared new details about the adaptation, which was created from both the original film and the stage version that she wrote. While she didn’t offer specific details about her role, she joked that there is room for both herself and Meadows to reprise their original roles. “We couldn’t age out, teachers work forever,” she said of returning with Meadows. “I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island was at a trade show and you’re like, ‘Oh he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.”

Fey also explained that after moving Mean Girls from film to Broadway in 2018, and now to the big screen yet again, the songs from the musical have taken on a more pop-driven sound. It’s a fitting change given the casting of Sex Lives of College Girls star and pop musician Reneé Rapp as Regina, a reprisal of her role on the Broadway stint.

Angourie Rice wiill star as Cady, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian. Christopher Briney will appear as Aaron, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, and Avantika Vandanap as Karen.

The biggest role that has yet to be announced ahead of the start of production on March 6 is that of Regina's mother, famously played in the original film by Amy Poehler. Fey and Poehler recently announced the joint Restless Leg comedy tour making stops in four cities beginning in April.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey said in a statement when the film was first announced in pre-pandemic 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

Lorne Michaels will produce, with Fey helming the script. The Paramount Pictures film will feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Neil Benjamin.