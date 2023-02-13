Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce Their First Live Tour!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The recent Golden Globes was a confused ceremony that made you, more than anything, yearn for the days when comediennes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler regaled us with killer jokes about everything from James Cameron’s marriage to Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating habits.

Well, the wait for more Tina and Amy is over.

Rolling Stone can exclusively reveal that Fey and Poehler are set to embark on their first live tour together, “Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour.” The Live Nation-produced tour will see the dynamic comedy duo hit four cities, kicking off on April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., before stops at Chicago’s The Chicago Theatre on May 20, Boston’s MGM Hall at Fenway on June 9, and its final date: June 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Live Nation

On top of hosting the Golden Globes four times, Fey and Poehler became the first female co-anchors of SNL’s Weekend Update and have shared the screen in the comedy films Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Sisters, and Wine Country. They’ve also each led their own iconic TV sitcoms — Fey’s 30 Rock and Poehler in Parks and Recreation.

“Tina and I have big news we want to share with you: We are headed out on tour. Join us for the Restless Leg Tour, coming to your city soon,” says Poehler.



“It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet! But it’s gonna be awesome,” adds Fey.

Tickets for the Restless Leg Tour go on presale with the code RESTLESS on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m., and the general onsale begins Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP merchandise bundled tickets will also be available for each show.